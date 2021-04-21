CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.26.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $206.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -430.41 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $62.77 and a 52-week high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 99,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $22,283,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 443,010 shares of company stock worth $92,893,764 over the last ninety days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,125,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,645,000 after buying an additional 864,482 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,488,000 after purchasing an additional 569,769 shares during the period. Finally, Scge Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,139,000 after purchasing an additional 469,870 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

