Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Position Raised by Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,464 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International accounts for 3.5% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $11,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 58,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 117,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 184,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,341,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,722,000 after buying an additional 80,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.75.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,716.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.49 per share, for a total transaction of $77,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,940 shares in the company, valued at $22,381,230.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCI traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,261. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $184.51. The firm has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a PE ratio of 114.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

