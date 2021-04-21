Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Issues Earnings Results

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.18, RTT News reports. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown Castle International updated its FY21 guidance to $6.74-6.85 EPS.

CCI stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,479,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,035. The firm has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a PE ratio of 114.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.69. Crown Castle International has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $184.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In other Crown Castle International news, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $904,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,519,883.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCI. KeyCorp raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.75.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.