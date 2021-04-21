Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.74-6.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.10.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of Crown Castle International from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a peer perform rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.75.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.89. 1,479,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,035. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.69. Crown Castle International has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $184.68. The stock has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a PE ratio of 114.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.18. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

In other Crown Castle International news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,180,642.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.