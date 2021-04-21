Crown (CRW) Market Cap Hits $5.06 Million

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 21st. Crown has a market capitalization of $5.06 million and $122,387.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crown has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar. One Crown coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,594.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $898.99 or 0.01677410 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $297.18 or 0.00554501 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00059487 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001620 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004473 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,029,080 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.