Crown (CRW) Price Up 37% Over Last Week

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 28.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded 37% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Crown coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000375 BTC on exchanges. Crown has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and $77,962.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,650.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $910.93 or 0.01666851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.03 or 0.00534370 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00058535 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001701 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004381 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 51.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 49.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,025,649 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

