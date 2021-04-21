Crown (NYSE:CCK) PT Raised to $134.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its target price upped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CCK. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of Crown stock opened at $107.88 on Wednesday. Crown has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $111.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.96 and its 200 day moving average is $95.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Crown will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Crown declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.