Crust (CRU) Trading Down 0.7% Over Last Week

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Crust coin can now be bought for approximately $134.00 or 0.00248749 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Crust has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Crust has a total market capitalization of $2.46 billion and approximately $10.65 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000950 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00009593 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,324,149 coins. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.