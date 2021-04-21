Cryptaur Tops One Day Volume of $352,901.00 (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 21st. Cryptaur has a total market cap of $2.42 million and $352,901.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cryptaur has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One Cryptaur coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00068272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00020760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00094734 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $376.10 or 0.00671432 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00050572 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,887.82 or 0.06940763 BTC.

Cryptaur Coin Profile

Cryptaur is a coin. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 coins and its circulating supply is 13,485,673,471 coins. Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur . The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Cryptaur Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars.

