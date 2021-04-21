Crypto Village Accelerator Price Tops $0.0196 (CVA)

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. In the last week, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded down 60.6% against the US dollar. One Crypto Village Accelerator coin can currently be bought for about $0.0196 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $67,700.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00068422 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00020984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00094514 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $376.40 or 0.00683361 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00048984 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,051.26 or 0.07355140 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Coin Profile

CVA is a coin. Its launch date was October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,700,000 coins. The official website for Crypto Village Accelerator is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Village Accelerator is a global accelerator of blockchain projects created with two aims: providing investors with a system of protection and financial growth; providing the best projects with a prime channel aimed at raising capital and quickly reaching the target market. The funds raised will be retained on the platform and distributed to the projects once specific targets are attained. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Village Accelerator

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Village Accelerator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

