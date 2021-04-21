CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Price Hits $0.0010

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. In the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market cap of $5.22 million and approximately $197,510.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00067498 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00020507 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00094530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $364.34 or 0.00671543 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,347.12 or 0.08012470 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00049819 BTC.

About CryptoBonusMiles

CryptoBonusMiles is a coin. Its launch date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBonusMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoBonusMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

