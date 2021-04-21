CryptoFlow Price Down 14.7% This Week (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. In the last week, CryptoFlow has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. One CryptoFlow coin can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. CryptoFlow has a total market capitalization of $642,122.73 and approximately $1,135.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00062788 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.49 or 0.00275968 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004413 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $552.96 or 0.01027668 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00024358 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $353.34 or 0.00656681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53,817.59 or 1.00019046 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CryptoFlow Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk . CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here

