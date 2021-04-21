Cryptopay Reaches Market Cap of $3.71 Million (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Cryptopay coin can now be purchased for $0.0543 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptopay has a total market capitalization of $3.71 million and $720.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cryptopay has traded down 21% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00068521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00021275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00094576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $379.73 or 0.00684209 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00049492 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,018.16 or 0.07240081 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

CPAY is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,378,738 coins. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me . The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Cryptopay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.