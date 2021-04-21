CryptoPing Price Hits $0.29 on Major Exchanges (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and $99.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CryptoPing has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. One CryptoPing coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00062185 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $153.20 or 0.00275898 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $578.14 or 0.01041175 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00024745 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.44 or 0.00649120 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,474.13 or 0.99903546 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CryptoPing Coin Profile

CryptoPing’s genesis date was June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,257,786 coins. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

