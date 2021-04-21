CryptoSoul Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,905.00 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 21st. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $464,623.26 and approximately $2,905.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00048796 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.55 or 0.00334278 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00008775 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00021937 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00009680 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 287,844,484 coins and its circulating supply is 281,751,123 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

