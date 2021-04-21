CryptoTask (CTASK) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.05 Million

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One CryptoTask coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.30 or 0.00002408 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoTask has a market cap of $2.05 million and $467,894.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00062996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.43 or 0.00274441 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.86 or 0.01014800 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00024201 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.18 or 0.00649306 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53,941.23 or 0.99733685 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CryptoTask Coin Profile

CryptoTask’s launch date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,570,706 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTask should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoTask using one of the exchanges listed above.

