Cryptrust (CTRT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,515.00

Cryptrust (CURRENCY:CTRT) traded down 29.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last week, Cryptrust has traded down 39.9% against the US dollar. One Cryptrust coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptrust has a market capitalization of $99,349.22 and approximately $2,515.00 worth of Cryptrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptrust alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00061709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.05 or 0.00274371 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $548.59 or 0.01023597 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00023979 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.50 or 0.00642802 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,415.62 or 0.99666827 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Cryptrust Coin Profile

Cryptrust’s total supply is 8,966,516,684 coins and its circulating supply is 7,092,756,485 coins. The official website for Cryptrust is cryptrust.io . Cryptrust’s official Twitter account is @cryptrustdapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cryptrust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.