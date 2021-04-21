CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $113.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $113.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.78% from the company’s current price.

CSX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.71.

CSX stock opened at $98.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $58.80 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CSX will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $593,993,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,879,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,839,000 after acquiring an additional 250,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,568,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,814,000 after purchasing an additional 578,571 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

