CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $105.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CSX traded as high as $103.22 and last traded at $103.22, with a volume of 164668 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.45.

CSX has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.82. The firm has a market cap of $78.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. CSX’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

CSX Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

