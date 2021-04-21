CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $110.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $95.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen raised their price target on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.04.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $98.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $58.80 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $593,993,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in CSX by 27,865.4% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,820,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,968,000 after buying an additional 2,810,503 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CSX by 521.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,299,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,672,000 after buying an additional 1,929,160 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in CSX by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,749,000 after buying an additional 1,251,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
