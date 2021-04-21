CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $110.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $95.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen raised their price target on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $98.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $58.80 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CSX will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $593,993,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in CSX by 27,865.4% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,820,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,968,000 after buying an additional 2,810,503 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CSX by 521.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,299,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,672,000 after buying an additional 1,929,160 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in CSX by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,749,000 after buying an additional 1,251,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

