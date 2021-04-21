Cube (AUTO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $324.00

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last seven days, Cube has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. One Cube coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cube has a market cap of $6.66 million and $324.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00068038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00021145 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.21 or 0.00094762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.40 or 0.00683112 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00049243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,064.83 or 0.07377137 BTC.

Cube Profile

Cube (CRYPTO:AUTO) is a coin. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 coins. Cube’s official website is cubeint.io . The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel . Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Cube Coin Trading

