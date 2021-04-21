CustomContractNetwork (CCN) Market Capitalization Achieves $78,728.93

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded down 58.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One CustomContractNetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CustomContractNetwork has traded 33.1% lower against the dollar. CustomContractNetwork has a market cap of $78,728.93 and approximately $19.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.90 or 0.00484054 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005578 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000895 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Coin Profile

CCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. The official website for CustomContractNetwork is customcontract.network . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

Buying and Selling CustomContractNetwork

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CustomContractNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CustomContractNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

