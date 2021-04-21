CustomContractNetwork (CCN) Price Down 2.1% This Week

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded up 165% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. CustomContractNetwork has a total market cap of $187,504.51 and $16.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CustomContractNetwork coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CustomContractNetwork has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $252.44 or 0.00462980 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005577 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000864 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Profile

CustomContractNetwork is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. The official message board for CustomContractNetwork is medium.com/@ccntoken . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CustomContractNetwork is customcontract.network . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject

CustomContractNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CustomContractNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CustomContractNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

