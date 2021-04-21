CustomContractNetwork (CCN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded down 58.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. During the last seven days, CustomContractNetwork has traded 33.1% lower against the dollar. One CustomContractNetwork coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CustomContractNetwork has a market capitalization of $78,728.93 and $19.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $260.90 or 0.00484054 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005578 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000895 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork (CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CustomContractNetwork is medium.com/@ccntoken . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CustomContractNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CustomContractNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

