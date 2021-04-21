Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $146.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.69 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. On average, analysts expect Customers Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CUBI opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $33.87.

In other news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 7,500 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $201,375.00. Also, VP Steven Issa sold 1,881 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $42,228.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,075 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CUBI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

