CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,273 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,208 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,090,100,000 after acquiring an additional 77,629 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $964,912,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,152,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $829,977,000 after purchasing an additional 32,967 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,123,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $623,168,000 after purchasing an additional 296,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 480,469 shares of company stock worth $35,954,512 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.31.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.71. 248,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,885,488. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $77.23. The company has a market capitalization of $100.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.