CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,040 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 15,699 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $76.47. 196,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,885,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.69 and its 200 day moving average is $69.61. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $77.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 480,469 shares of company stock worth $35,954,512 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

