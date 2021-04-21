CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $86.00 to $92.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CVS Health traded as high as $77.43 and last traded at $76.69, with a volume of 151987 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.91.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CVS. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

In other CVS Health news, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $20,225,674.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 794,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,386,137.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 480,469 shares of company stock worth $35,954,512. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $100.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

