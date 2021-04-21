CWV Chain (CWV) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $12,468.00

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. In the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. CWV Chain has a total market cap of $10.58 million and approximately $12,468.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CWV Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CWV Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00061297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.86 or 0.00279708 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $553.95 or 0.01013626 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00024717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,598.71 or 0.99906089 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.30 or 0.00633661 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About CWV Chain

CWV Chain was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CWV Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CWV Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.