CWV Chain (CWV) Market Capitalization Tops $10.26 Million

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One CWV Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CWV Chain has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. CWV Chain has a market cap of $10.26 million and $14,716.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00061786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.91 or 0.00273757 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $552.70 or 0.01022980 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00024392 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.50 or 0.00648727 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,989.54 or 0.99928243 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

