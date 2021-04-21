CyberMiles Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.31 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded 22% lower against the dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for $0.0291 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $23.31 million and $4.85 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberMiles Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

