CyrusOne (CONE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. On average, analysts expect CyrusOne to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $75.24 on Wednesday. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $86.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

A number of research firms have commented on CONE. Mizuho reduced their target price on CyrusOne from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities reduced their target price on CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.