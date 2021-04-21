CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Mizuho

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.31% from the stock’s previous close.
CONE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.93.
CONE stock opened at $75.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in CyrusOne by 6.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 44.8% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 54,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CyrusOne by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 185,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,597,000 after acquiring an additional 11,735 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CyrusOne Company Profile
CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.
