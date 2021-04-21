CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Mizuho

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.31% from the stock’s previous close.

CONE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.93.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CONE stock opened at $75.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in CyrusOne by 6.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 44.8% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 54,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CyrusOne by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 185,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,597,000 after acquiring an additional 11,735 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.