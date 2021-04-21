DA Davidson Upgrades Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) to Buy

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $55.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $35.00. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.17% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Granite Construction’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised Granite Construction from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of Granite Construction stock opened at $38.15 on Wednesday. Granite Construction has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $41.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.71.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $948.16 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Granite Construction will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Granite Construction by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,141,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,759,000 after purchasing an additional 196,764 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Granite Construction by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,355,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,193,000 after purchasing an additional 112,677 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Granite Construction by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 874,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,366,000 after purchasing an additional 44,379 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Granite Construction in the 4th quarter worth about $14,610,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Granite Construction by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 376,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 88,035 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

