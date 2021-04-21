DA Davidson Weighs in on Ulta Beauty, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Ulta Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $9.09 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.02. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $361.00 price target on the stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.88.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $316.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $321.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.42. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.04, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $186.01 and a one year high of $351.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 16,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 57.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total value of $1,482,574.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,998.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total transaction of $5,154,761.63. Insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.