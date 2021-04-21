DA Davidson Weighs in on Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock.

WAL has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.92.

WAL opened at $96.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.19. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $104.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 133,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,687,000 after buying an additional 46,269 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,557,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,980,000 after acquiring an additional 24,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

