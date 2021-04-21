DAD (DAD) One Day Volume Tops $1.75 Million

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One DAD coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000645 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DAD has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar. DAD has a market cap of $58.51 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00068038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00021145 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.21 or 0.00094762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.40 or 0.00683112 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00049243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,064.83 or 0.07377137 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 164,602,733 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAD is dad.one . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

