DAEX (DAX) Trading Down 4.5% This Week

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 21st. One DAEX coin can now be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. DAEX has a total market cap of $3.98 million and approximately $14,031.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAEX has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00068055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00094562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.82 or 0.00672118 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00050010 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,841.76 or 0.06852369 BTC.

About DAEX

DAX is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain . DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.