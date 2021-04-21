Dana (DAN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dana (NYSE:DAN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. On average, analysts expect Dana to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dana stock opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -514.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. Dana has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $27.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

DAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Dana in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dana from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

