Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 1.0% of Busey Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $19,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $1,633,545,000. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,153,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,434 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,582,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $573,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,917,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.23. 34,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,643,316. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $151.37 and a 52-week high of $248.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.60.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.33.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.