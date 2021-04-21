Danakali (LON:DNK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Danakali (LON:DNK)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

DNK opened at GBX 28.50 ($0.37) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 29.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 23.75. Danakali has a 52 week low of GBX 17.66 ($0.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 34 ($0.44). The company has a market capitalization of £91.11 million and a PE ratio of -20.36.

Get Danakali alerts:

Danakali Company Profile

Danakali Limited engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015. Danakali Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Danakali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danakali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.