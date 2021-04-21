DAOBet Price Tops $0.0081 (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. During the last seven days, DAOBet has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. One DAOBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOBet has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $354.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAOBet alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,209.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $922.43 or 0.01701600 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $300.64 or 0.00554592 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00061319 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001706 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004309 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

DAOBet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.