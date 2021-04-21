Daren Shaw Sells 1,625 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Daren Shaw sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $143,211.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,964,704.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Daren Shaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,465.00.

On Friday, January 29th, Daren Shaw sold 625 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $50,500.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Daren Shaw sold 875 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $74,541.25.

Shares of ENSG traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,263. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $98.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. FMR LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENSG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

