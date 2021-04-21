Daren Shaw Sells 375 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Daren Shaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Daren Shaw sold 1,625 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $143,211.25.

On Friday, January 29th, Daren Shaw sold 625 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $50,500.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Daren Shaw sold 875 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $74,541.25.

Shares of ENSG traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,263. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $98.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

