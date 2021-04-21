Datacoin (DTC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $48.00

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded up 100.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Datacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Datacoin has traded up 74.5% against the US dollar. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $44,181.60 and approximately $48.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001259 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00021338 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

DTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data Transaction (DTC) is a point-to-point data trading system based on block chain lightning network. It is a combination of DT > 0 and blockchain technology, the first law of human economics. It has many application functions, such as data transaction, data storage, digital asset transaction, etc. Through the built-in generalized economic model, data can be continuously traded in DTC network, which makes DTC produce more extensive circulation and application value. “

Datacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

