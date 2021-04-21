Datarius Credit (DTRC) Price Down 4.1% This Week

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Datarius Credit has a total market cap of $108,279.68 and approximately $158.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Datarius Credit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00068398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00020957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00094455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.38 or 0.00683703 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00049057 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,026.37 or 0.07313936 BTC.

About Datarius Credit

Datarius Credit is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 159,756,076 coins. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datarius Credit’s official website is datarius.io . The official message board for Datarius Credit is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

