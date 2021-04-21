Datum Price Down 41.2% Over Last Week (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One Datum coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datum has a total market cap of $6.08 million and $380,560.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Datum has traded down 41.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00066855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00020236 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00094381 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $353.14 or 0.00658912 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,193.15 or 0.07823883 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00049545 BTC.

About Datum

Datum is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,422,966,673 coins. The official website for Datum is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Buying and Selling Datum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

