Datum Trading 44.2% Lower This Week (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 21st. Datum has a total market cap of $6.15 million and $387,136.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Datum has traded down 44.2% against the dollar. One Datum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Datum Coin Profile

DAT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,422,966,673 coins. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datum’s official website is datum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Datum Coin Trading

