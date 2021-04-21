David Allan Knight Sells 65,000 Shares of Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL) Stock

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL) Director David Allan Knight sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total value of C$45,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$77,000.
TSE FVL traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,039. Freegold Ventures Limited has a 52-week low of C$0.08 and a 52-week high of C$1.95. The company has a current ratio of 55.43, a quick ratio of 54.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.79. The firm has a market cap of C$227.04 million and a P/E ratio of -115.83.
Freegold Ventures Company Profile
Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Freegold Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freegold Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.