David B. Weiner Sells 26,583 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Stock

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Director David B. Weiner sold 26,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $227,816.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of INO traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.16. 6,224,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,129,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.80. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $33.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 1907.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after acquiring an additional 19,369 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $118,000. 35.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.